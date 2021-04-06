Eva Dean Craig Buster, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Pickett Care and Rehabilitation Center of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of James “Snake” Craig and Gertrude Norris Gibson. She was of the Methodist faith, a member of Albany First United Methodist Church, and a seamstress at Sutton Shirt Corporation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Lee Buster; second husband, George Gibson; son, Leslie Paul Buster, daughters, Diane Goodman, Rosie Marie Buster;’ brothers, Charley Craig, Jessie Craig, Luther Craig; a sister, Jane Brown; great-grandson, Billy Dean Kennedy; special companion, Raymond Riddle, and her grandparents.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Joe) Anderson of Albany, Kentucky, Kathy McClain, Connie Buster, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; son-in-law, Raymond Goodman of Albany, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Leona Craig of Shelbyville, Indiana, special companion, Ralph Gene Marlow of Albany, Kentucky; a sister, Mary Burchett, of Shelbyville, Indiana; grandchildren, Shelly McClain, Gena Buster, Dana Buster, Carla (Mike) Shaw, Tamatha Ramirez, Todd (Stacy) Anderson, Naomi (T.J.) Tucker, Shalico Goodman; 12 great-grandchildren, 5fivegreat-great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns,officiating.

Burial was in the Cabell Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.