Larry E. Brown, 74, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at his residence in Albany, Kentucky.

He was the son of J.G. and Dot Brown Brown. He was of the Baptist Faith and attending Green Grove Baptist Church, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a self employed salesman for 47 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Butler Brown; his children, Chad (Tracie) Brown, of Albany, Kentucky, and Nikki Brown, of Lexington, Kentucky; siblings, Patty Jo Williams, of New Castle, Indiana, and Eddy Brown, of Albany, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Nathan Brown, Kellie Brown, Gabe Bueno-Brown, and Amelia Bueno-Brown; several nieces, one nephew and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Green Grove Church Building Fund in Mr. Brown’s honor.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at campbell-new.com.