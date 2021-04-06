Summer, Fall registration underway at Somerset Community College

You can now register for the Summer or Fall semesters at Somerset Community College (SCC). Summer classes begin May 17 and the Fall semester starts August 16.

Returning students are encouraged to contact their assigned advisor to create their schedule. Students can determine who their assigned advisor is by checking their Student Self Service account. Students can also create an appointment with their advisor through Starfish if the advisor has set office hours.

Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats. This includes fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Most face-to-face classes will have an online or remote instruction component, so if for any reason in-person classes need to move online for a while, the transition will be smooth.

“We encourage incoming and returning students to register for classes as soon as possible to increase the likelihood they can be enrolled in the classes they want. Many of our classes fill up quickly, so the sooner students can register, the better,” said Dr. Clint Hayes, senior vice president of Academic Affairs.

There are a variety of scheduling options, including 16, 12, and 8-week sessions, so you can create a schedule of classes that best fits your busy life.

SCC’s admissions application is free to complete. Check out our virtual student services webpage for more information on how to get assistance to enroll, schedule an appointment with an advisor, financial aid and much more.

To apply for financial aid, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov.

To set up a visit to campus or to schedule an appointment with an advisor, contact the college by calling (606) 679-8501 or emailing sccrecruiting@kctcs.edu. Check out the class schedule somerset.kctcs.edu/education-training/class-schedules/index.aspx

Somerset Community College is a comprehensive two-year institution of higher education. SCC has campuses in Somerset and London, and centers in Casey, Clinton, McCreary, and Russell counties. For admission and program information, visit our website at somerset.kctcs.edu.