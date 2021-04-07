Case numbers still low, vaccinations available at local clinic for walk-ins

Clinton County’s COVID-19 case number and other reports continued to see positive aspects over the past week, with totals remaining low, no new deaths being reported, and no new hospitalizations of patients.

In addition, vaccines continue to be available at the Welcome Center,through a clinic sponsored by The Med Center at Albany, and according to signage placed at the facility this week, walk-in appearances for the vaccines are now being accepted.

A spokesperson for The Med Center at Albany wasn’t available for comment this week, but hopefully additional information about the success of the local vaccine clinic will be available by next week’s Clinton County News publication.

Appointments for getting the vaccine are still available, and may be obtained by texting SHOT to 606-387-3646 or by emailing AlbanyVaccine@mchealth.net, or by calling 606-387-3646 and leaving a message.

Med Center Health will bill insurance companies for administration costs and individuals will not incur any costs.

The vaccine will be provided regardless of whether or not a person has insurance.

According to daily public information briefs released over the past week by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Clinton County’s number of new cases reported were in the single digits.

As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County had seven new cases that were reported over the past week, with seven cases being released during that same time period, leaving six active cases on the local rolls, according to LCDHD.

With no new deaths being reported among Clinton County cases over the past week, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among Clinton County patients remained at 29 as of Tuesday morning.

To date, Clinton County has been one of the hardest hit counties in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic that began here just over a year ago in March, 2020.

To date, Clinton County has had 1,445 total cases of COVID-19.

In considering the number of cases per capita, using the “per 100,000 population” formula the state utilizes to put each county on an even comparison level, Clinton County has experienced the highest number of cases in the 10 county LCDHD district.

Across the 10 county district, Clinton County’s six active cases were on the low end of the board, with the remaining nine county case totals and the number of hospitalized patients in parenthesis being: Adair 15 (1), Casey 15 (2), Green 7 (1), McCreary 27 (5), Pulaski 47 (7), Russell 7 (0), Taylor 8 (2), Wayne 14 (2).

As of Tuesday morning, Cumberland County was shown as having no active cases of COVID-19 amongst its population, the only county in the 10 county LCDHD district to have zero active cases.