VFW Easter Egg Hunt is a huge success

The first annual VFW Post 1096 Easter Egg Hunt was deemed a huge success with more than 100 kids registered for the event.

Post Commander Jason Warinner said they look forward to hosting the event year after year.

“All of our members thought the event went extremely well and were pleased with the turn out for the first year,” Warinner said. “We have all put an immense amount of time and effort in rebuilding the VFW, events like this make it all worth it. We’re looking forward to hosting more upcoming events for the community and our local children. We plan on hosting the bicycle derby next month. Events can be found on our VFW Post 1096 Facebook page.”

The free event was held Saturday at the VFW post and included several age groups.