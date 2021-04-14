, 76, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the VA Hospital, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Elmore Feuston, of Byrdstown; one son, Troy (Melissa) Feuston, of Florida; three step-children, Jeremiah Cummings, of California, Tammy Bennett, and Tim Bennett of Florida; three sisters, Yvonne King, of Burkesville; Peggy (Otis) McClellan, and Linda (Teddy) Albertson, all of Albany; four grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Alan Blackwell officiating. Burial was in the Red Hill Cemetery (Byrdstown) with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Fred Lincoln Feuston