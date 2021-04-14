, of Alpha, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.

She was the wife of the late Ottis Denney and daughter of the late Herbert and Vela Vitatoe.

She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Beaty, and two grandchildren, Jason and Jeremy Denney.

She is survived by a son, Garry (Sherri) Denney, of Springboro, Ohio; one grandchild, Sarah (Kevyn) Dungjen; a great-grandchild, Dahlia Dungjen; two step-grandchildren, Cody Motes and Ciara Nearing; three step-great-grandchildren, Elexis, Cody and Amelia; one nephew, Rocky Beaty.

Services were held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Stony Point Baptist Church with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial will be in the Davi Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation after 12:00 noon Wednesday until time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Nida Sue Denney