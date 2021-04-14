, 44, of Albany, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie M. Burdine.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis Gunter, of Albany; her father,Von Burdine, of Somerset, Kentucky.

Services were held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Burial was in Peolia Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Kelley Lynn Gunter