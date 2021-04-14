, 73, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Clara Herman and Mary Jane Wallace Thompson. She was of the Baptist faith, a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #429. She worked at Sutton Shirt Corporation and Kelwood Garment Factory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Samantha Guffey, brothers, Freddie Thompson, Jerry Thompson, Larry Thompson and Cornelius Thompson.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Guffey, Wanda (Jeff) Jones, Becky Lowhorn and Tammy Lowhorn, all of Albany, Kentucky; her siblings, Helen Shelton, Mary Nell (Bobby) McIver, Martha Thompson, all of Albany, Kentucky, Darrell (Geraldine) Thompson, Donald (Sue) Thompson, Ricky (Audrey) Thompson and Joe Thompson, all of Wayne County, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brittany (Brad) Bell, Natasha (Shawn Marcum) Gray, Dillon Flowers, Bailey Mullins and Brayden Lewis and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Friday, April 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stewart, Bro. Alvin Copeland, Bro. David McIver, and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating.

Burial was in the Shelton Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Clara Jean Thompson Lowhorn