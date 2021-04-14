APD releases March activity report

Albany Police Department has released its activity report for the month of March, 2021.

During the month, the department issued 38 citations involving 28 separate violations.

Citations issued for the month include: three each for expired registration receipt; assault-third degree; failure to appear and probation violation. There were two citations each for: reckless driving and operating on a suspended license.

One citation each was issued for the following: no insurance; domestic violence; criminal trespass-third degree; failure to produce insurance card; speeding over 25; driving on DUI suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; no operator’s license; alcohol intoxication; theft by unlawful taking; DUI; failure to transfer; trafficking in a controlled substance; criminal misconduct; resisting arrest; no motorcycle license; improper use of blue light; criminal mischief; possession of marijuana; disorderly conduct; and disarming peace officer.

During the month of March, the police department also served three warrants and answered 267 calls.