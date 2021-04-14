Council hears positive news about water projects

Albany City Council heard some positive news pertaining to various ongoing water projects during its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, April 6.

Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce opened the meeting by congratulating the Clinton County Bulldogs for advancing to last month’s 4th Region boys’ basketball tournament.

David Bowles of Monarch Engineers then gave a report to the council on various ongoing water related projects, with the bulk of the information being positive news.

Bowles first informed the council that they were down to only three easements left to be acquired on the much awaited Duvall Valley water project. Most of those, he noted, were from property owners from out-of-state and city legal advisor Norb Sohm is currently working to help obtain those easements.

Once all easements are obtained, Bowles said he thought the city would have a clear path advancing to the environmental process, which is the next step. He added, “We have covered a lot of ground in the last month.”

The engineer also noted the site for the pump station and water tank had been worked out.

Further good news was that KIA has made $680,000 that had been awarded for the just under $2.7 million project “grant” funds, on the water plant, a portion which does not have any pay back strings attached.

However, they will have to have a copy of the city’s 2020 audit within 30 days, which City Clerk Melissa Smith said she was currently working on obtaining through the city’s auditor.

Bowles also said the bypass water line project was in the formal application process and was almost complete. “It will (bypass project) happen at some point in time,” he said.

Bowles also said the mayor has applied for a “companion” sewer line project to go along with the bypass water line in the amount of just over $1 million in low interest funding, which the engineer claimed, with the projects being combined, would cut total costs to the city by about two-thirds.

David Guffey, with the Albany Water Department, then discussed with the council a leak the city was looking for last week in the Bald Rock area.

Guffey said the area had been narrowed down to about a 1,000 foot area, but due to the location and terrain, it would take two backhoes working simultaneously to repair the leak.

The leak had caused low or no water in the area at times, prompting the fire department to have to haul loads of water per day to the area to ensure residents had water during the leak.

The leak, it was estimated, lost about 7,200 gallon of water per day.

Following the discussion, mayor Pierce recommended hiring a company who uses backhoes to repair the area once the leak had been pinpointed, noting it would take experienced backhoe operators, due to the location and terrain, to do the job correctly and safely. The remainder of the council agreed to that specific recommendation.

Councilwoman Sarah Browning again mentioned the WARN program, which rents equipment to cities, as a possible option, but it was noted that due to this situation and the experience needed, it would probably to better to hire experts who do backhoe work.

Mayor Pierce then told the council that three trucks had been purchased for the street department, but a sidearm mower and small dump truck for the department are still needed.

The council then approved first reading of an ordinance pertaining to animal control and the responsibilities of animal owners. A separate article in detail can be found elsewhere in this week’s NEWS.

Browning then asked about the local recycling program and if it could be started back up.

She was informed that the recycling program was entirely through the county, which halted recycling several months ago due to the program going in the red.

However, most residents do feel that a recycling program in Albany and Clinton County would be beneficial to residents and help keep litter down.

Councilman Gene Ferrill also suggested the city request the state do some blacktopping on streets that run through the city that are state roads. All council members agreed that several such streets needed to be blacktopped and it was agreed to consult with the Department of Transportation on that matter.

Also discussed was the “run over” fire hydrant at the corner of East Wood Street and Washington Street, as well as other hydrants in the area that could use repairs.

Finally, prior to adjourning the just over half-hour meeting, the council discussed parking in the city limits, or lack thereof, especially on East Cumberland Street and discussed the feasibility of making the west side of the street parallel parking areas. However, no official action was taken at last week’s session.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 5 p.m. at Albany City Hall.