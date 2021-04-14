FFA Greenhouse ready to brighten your spring

The Clinton County Future Farmers of America have opened its greenhouse for the first time this spring and are ready for business.

Every year, the FFA works day in and day out to get plants ready to sale by spring and this year is no different.

“It’s kind of one of those things to where if we don’t have a spring plant sell then we are limited on what we can do the following year,” Clinton County High School Agriculture teacher Ben Prewitt said. “This year we have our typical stuff we always have. The geraniums are looking really good, we have several different varieties of them and the hanging baskets … some petunias, calibrachoa, marigolds, impatiens and plenty of bedding plants for people to try and decorate a little bit.”

On the vegetable side, Prewitt said they have cut back a little on what they have for this season, but said they have plenty of varieties of tomato plants, pepper plants and some cucumber and watermelon plants.

“Tomatoes … we probably have six or seven different varieties,” Prewitt said. “For peppers, we have California wonder, revolution, and jalapeño. We tried to get a little bit of a variety as far as vegetable goes.”

Every dime earned at the FFA greenhouse goes directly back in to the students who manage the greenhouse and the FFA members.

“We want to try and encourage people to come out and support these kids,” Prewitt said. “They really have worked hard for me. It’s not your typical class as far as coming out and leaving sweating and getting your hands dirty. The kids don’t complain and they really look forward to the work and seeing the community.”

Prewitt said he is very blessed with a great group of students who want to work and put in the effort.

“They are my labor and I’m very blessed,” Prewitt said. “They do everything from first germinating these plants to moving them to different pots and sometimes two and three times. They water and fertilize and just your everyday TLC.”

Prewitt said not only do students learn how to grow plants, they also learn how to operate a greenhouse business.

“In return they are learning good qualities they can keep the rest of their lives,” Prewitt said. “Growing plants is something I believe everybody needs to learn how to do. You need to be able to grow your own food and sustain even in hard times. We all know we’ve been through that as of lately.”

Prewitt believes living in the past year with the coronavirus people are more aware of growing their own food and understand people need to be more self sufficient.

“I hope, if anything, people have been educated through this,” Prewitt said. “It’s important, a lot of the things we take for granted can easily be marked up in our supermarkets to where it’s super expensive or even hard to find.”

Even in today’s time, with the ketchup shortage in the United States, Prewitt said it could force people to make their own.

“Now would be as good a time as any to learn how to grow a tomato and make their own ketchup,” Prewitt said. “It’s been a crazy year, but being out here, the kids really enjoy it and it has gave them something to look forward to. I’m proud of them. They have done a really good job.”

With this being one of the FFA’s major fundraisers for the year, many plants are expected to go out this week.

“We try to go with the season and with our spring plant sale, here in April and May, it’s kind of our last thing before the school year winds down,” Prewitt said.

With the COVID-19 virus in full swing for a year now, Prewitt said they didn’t get to have a FFA convention, but as of right now, they are set to have the convention in June.

“They did some stuff virtually, but they didn’t have a ton of participation,” Prewitt said. “This year it is back and it is live. FFA camp is back on this year, which is another thing our kids look forward to attending. Camp is where our newly elected officers really learn their role. It’s a good leadership opportunity for these kids. I’m hoping things get back to normal.”

Prewitt said on a normal year he has anywhere from 100-130 students in the greenhouse on any given day.

“This year, due to kids being virtual and not being in-person, that number has died down,” Prewitt said. “I’ve had about 30-35 kids working in here consistently. I’m just the supervisor. They do the hard work here and they do a good job. Any help we can get we absolutely appreciate. The kids have worked hard to try and put out a quality product for people and we just hope people will remember us when they try to beautify their landscape or get in the garden this year.”

Clinton County High School Agriculture teacher Ben Prewitt and student Landon Smith worked in the greenhouse on Monday to get ready for the Future Farmers of America’s spring plant sale.