Bat Dawgs capture first-ever All ‘A’ 4th Regional title





For the first time in school history, the Clinton County Bulldogs Baseball team will be moving on to play in the All “A” Classic State Tournament after picking up the 4th Region Championship Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs hosted Glasgow in the semi-finals, picking up a 9-6 win, and later won the championship game against Metcalfe by a final score of 5-4.

Clinton County, with Head Coach Jared Bertram and Assistant Coaches Russell Baker and Jamie Miller at the helm, will face the 3rd Region champion (not yet determined) at a site and date to be announced later this week.

During the Glasgow game, Clinton County fell behind early in the third inning as the Scotties put up five runs in the third.

Glasgow then added one run in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead.

Clinton County scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 6-6.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Matt Duvall struck out swinging, bringing up Caleb Thrasher to the plate. Thrasher, a seventh grader, hit his first career base hit on a hard ground ball to shortstop.

On the next at bat, Adam Hay grounded out at first while advancing Thrasher to second.

D.J. Evans hit a ground ball and reached first base on an error, but scored Thrasher, putting the Dawgs up by one with two outs, 7-6.

Blake Harlan hit a line drive to second base and reached first on an error, putting Evans on second base.

Blake Melton singled on a ground ball to left field, advancing both Harlan and Evans to second and third, respectively.

Cole Nuetzman hit a single to right field putting both Evans and Harlan across the plate for a three run lead, 9-6. Melton finished the inning by getting thrown out at third base.

Clinton County’s three run inning seemed to be the final straw as the Dawgs held Glasgow scoreless in the top of the seventh to take the semi-final game, 9-6.

Harlan took the win for the Dawgs, allowing 11 hits and six runs over seven innings on the mound. He struck out two batters and walked one.

After a hard fought game between Cumberland County and Metcalfe County in the other semi-final, Metcalfe County came out ahead despite a late surge by the Panthers, 12-9.

The championship game between Clinton County and Metcalfe County was also nothing short of entertaining, especially for Clinton County fans and spectators.

Clinton County took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Melton hit a single with Harlan already on second base. Harlan scored, giving Clinton County the 1-0 lead.

In the next inning, Metcalfe County put a player on first with a single. The next batter hit a homerun to put Metcalfe County up by one, 2-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Metcalfe County scored again for a 3-1 lead.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth inning that Clinton County would get the bats rolling.

With one out for the Dawgs, Evan Claborn reached first base after being hit by a pitch. With Claborn on the mound, a courtesy runner was substituted and Wyatt Proffitt was put on first base for Claborn.

Proffitt stole second base on a wild pitch and took third on a single by Walker Casada.

Duvall loaded the bases on a walk, but Proffitt was caught stealing home for out number two in the inning.

With runners at second and third, Thrasher hit a fly ball and reached first on an error, scoring both Duvall and Casada for a 3-3 tie.

Hay went to the plate next and reached first base on an error, which also scored Thrasher in the process for a 4-3 lead. Evans walked on the next at bat ,putting Hay on second base.

Harlan hit a single to third base, which allowed Hay to score from second to take a two run lead, 5-3.

With runners in scoring position, Melton flew out to left field to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Metcalfe also put the bat on the ball and scored one run before Claborn was relieved by Melton at the mound.

With runners at first and second, Melton struck out his first two batters for two outs in the inning.

Melton got a strike one swinging on the next batter, throws a ball for the second pitch, allowing both Metcalfe runners to advance to second and third base.

Melton then delivered two strikes, one swing and the final strike looking to end the inning and the game with a Clinton County victory, 5-4.

Claborn got the win for the Dawgs, allowing nine hits and four runs over six innings. He struck out seven batters.

Melton recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Dawgs.

In the top photo, the Clinton County High School Bat Dawgs baseball team pose with the 4th Region All “A” Classic trophy they earned Sunday evening. At left, a jubilent celebration on Emmitt Field after earning the win.