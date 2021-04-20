Russell Kenneth Ballard

, 85, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in the Marrowbone community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Herman and Ruby Branham Ballard.

He was of the Church of Christ Faith, a member of Burkesville Church of Christ, Cumberland County Jailer for two terms, Cumberland County Sheriff, and Cumberland County Judge Executive for two terms.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Nell Williams Ballard; a daughter, Carolyn Ballard; a sister, Pearl Branham Davis.

He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Wolfe, Jill Ballard, Lisa Birdwell, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; sibling, Linda (Jimmy) Bryant of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Melissa Thurman, Cary Wolfe, Jared Wolfe, Daniel Birdwell, Devan Birdwell, Logan Melton; several great-grandchildren; special friend, Carolyn Hayes of Celina, Tennessee.

The funeral was conducted on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Todd Bryant, Bro. Jeff Vibbert and Annette Ballard officiating.

Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all the arrangements.

