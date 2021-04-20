Barbara Ann Groce

, 73, of New Castle, Indiana ,passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence.

She was born December 25, 1947 in Albany, Kentucky, to the late Fred and Margie Vitatoe Smith.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Pierce, Jim (Beverly) Groce, and Stacey (Chad) Whitehead, all of New Castle; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and several other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie “JR” Groce; a sister, Doris Ballenger and son in law, Eddie Pierce.

Services were at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Edward Pierce, Jr. officiating. Burial was in Green Hills Memory Gardens.

