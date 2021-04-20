Jackie L. Wright

, 87, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Fentress Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by children, Anthony Wright and Felicia “Flea” Wright; stepdaughters, Teresa Wright, LaFonda “Bonnie” Smith; grandchildren, Chad Wright, Amber Szuba; step-grandchildren, Joshua Hurst, Amanda “Dani” Cook, Adrianna Smith; siblings, William (Margaret)Wright and Maudean (Walter) Davis, a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Elaine Martin Wright; a son, Randy Wright; stepson, Ken Wright; parents, Willie and Hattie Robbins Wright; siblings, Lester Wright and Betty Roark.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in memory of Jackie Wright to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of choice. Donations can be left at Jennings Funeral Homes or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 765, Jamestown, TN 38556.

