, 60, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Bruce and Anna Collins, Sr.

He is survived by two sisters, Brenda Ann Collins and Elizabeth Moore, of Albany; two brothers, Bruce Collins, Jr., of Albany and Dwight David (Kathy) Collins, of Burkesville; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Burial was in the Lands Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Michael Wayne Collins