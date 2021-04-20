, 73, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Baptist East Health Care in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born in the Mud Camp community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Travis and Lydia (Cloyd) Dyer. He was of the Church of Christ faith, a member of Mud Camp Church of Christ, a recruiter for Admiral Merchants Motor Freight Trucking Company, and a member of the Kentuckiana Square Dance Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tami Lynn Dyer, and a brother, William Edward Dyer.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Garmon Dyer, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; a son, Jay (Niki) Dyer of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; a sister, Janice Stalcup, of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kaila Dyer (Patrick), Dylan Dyer; a great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Rose.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Dr. Paul Anderson and Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Heart Association in Mr. Dyers’s memory and may be left at the funeral home.

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

James Wesley Dyer