, 87, of New Castle, Indiana, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his residence in Indiana.

He was the son of the late Jay and Vinnie Smith and husband of the late Martha Faye Smith.

He was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church,and a Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by four daughters: Barbara (Robert) Brooks, of Spring City, Tennessee, Teresa Hamilton, of Patriot, Indiana, Deborah Ray, of Sulfur Springs, Indiana and Jeanie Cummings, of Indiana; one son, Robert Smith, of Oklahoma; one brother, David Smith, of Albany; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown and Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangments.

Troy Smith