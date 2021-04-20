, 49, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

He was the son of the late Judy Ayers, and grandson of the late Carlie and Lorene Ayers, and a nephew of the late Odell Ayers.

He is survived by a special friend, Lisa Pickens; one daughter, Samantha Jones, of Monticello, Kentucky; one son, Bailey Jones, of Somerset, Kentucky; two sisters, Teresa Shelton, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Allison Spears, of Albany; one grandchild, Jeriah Jones; one nephew, Dustin Jones, ;two nieces, Sheena Choate and Courtney Shelton; a special aunt, Lynn Ayers, as well as three other aunts, Becky Marcum, Lisa Shelton, and Shelia Massengale; several cousins also survive.

Services were held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Hopkins Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangments.

Rodney Kenneth Jones