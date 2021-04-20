, 87, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Smith and Ruby Stockton, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Stockton.

He is survived by a special friend, Connie Smith; three daughters: Lisa (Joe) Bryant, Cindy (Mitchell) Albertson, both of Albany, and Janet (Jerry) Koger, of Pall Mall, Tennessee; one brother, Harlin Stockton, of Green Castle, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Carl Cross and Bro. Tim Beaty officiating. Burial was in the Irwin Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

William “Bill Tom” Stockton