, 76, of Crofton, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Baptist Health of Madisonville of natural causes.

She was born in Elkton, Kentucky, the daughter of Margaret Knight Stokes and the late Paul Stokes. She was the owner and operator for 20 years of Foothills Ceramics and a member of First Christian Church of Albany Disciples of Christ. She was a member of the Boy Scouts of America since 1981, she was the First Female Scout Master in Kentucky, and she was one of the first females in Kentucky tapped out in the Order of the Arrow. She was a District Commissioner inducted into the National Scouting Hall of Fame.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Paul Stokes.

Survivors include her mother, Margaret Stokes of Elkton; her husband, Dwight Norfleet, of Crofton; a daughter, Renea (Todd) Haddock, Albany, Kentucky; a brother, Jerry (Jane) Stokes, Guthrie, Kentucky; two sisters, Brenda (Elwood) West, of Crofton, Elaine (Mike) Davis, of Elkton; two grandchildren, Joseph Todd (Michelle) Haddock, Kelly Todd (Caitlin) Haddock; and five-great grandchildren, William Joseph Haddock, Nicholas Dwight Haddock, Patrick Haiden Haddock, Matthew Charles Haddock, and Lillyann Renea Haddock.

Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with Joseph Todd Haddock officiating and burial in Fuller Cemetery.

Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Ann Norfleet