, 70, of Nancy, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born in New Castle, Indiana, the son of Jesse and Margaret Haler Stockton.

He was of the Baptist Faith, U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War, a two time commissioned Kentucky Colonel, and the 1999 National Truck Association Driver of the Year.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Stockton, and brothers, John “Danny” Stockton and Tim Stockton.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Elaine Wesley Stockton of Nancy, Kentucky; children, Jesse Reed Stockton of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Juanita Grissom of Chattanooga, Tennessee; siblings, Jack Stockton, New Castle, Indiana, Gary Stockton, Florida, Penny Lee, New Castle, Indiana, Mary Hopkins, New Castle, Indiana; four grandchildren, special sisters–in-law, Christy Stockton, of New Castle, Indiana, Marketta Wesley Phelps of Somerset, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Renner and,Bro. Rayborn Sweet officiating. Military honors were conducted by the Somerset DAV Chapter #162.

Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Science Hill, Kentucky. New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, and Morris & Hislope Funeral Home were in charge of arrangements.

Paul Edward “Eddie” Stockton