More drug related charges, arrests made by Sheriff

Local and state law enforcement officials continue to work serving drug related indictments as well as making non-indicted drug related arrests in Albany and Clinton County.

The most recent group of drug-charge related offenders who have been arrested are pictured with this article this week.

All of the suspects were lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

They include: Matthew May, 34, Albany.

May was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Meth); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Meth); Possession of drug paraphernalia.

May, was arrested on April 19, 2021 by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos.

Kaleb A. Perdue, 27, Albany.

Perdue was charged with possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on DUI suspended license, 1st offense, aggravator.

Perdue, was arrested on April 20, 2021 by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos.

Tara E. Ayers, 29, Burkesville, Kentucky.

Ayers was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Meth); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ayes, was arrested on April 20, 2021 by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos.

Jeffery L. Clark, 33, Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Clark was arrested on multiple failure to appear warrants out of Clinton County District Court; failure to comply with drug court out of Clinton County Circuit Court; outstanding arrest warrant out of Pickett County, Tennessee, for child abuse.

Clark was arrested on April 20, 2021 by Sheriff Jeff Vincent.