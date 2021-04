Above, Maggie England got by a tag on Tuesday of last week as the Clinton County Lady Bat Dawgs hosted 16th District opponent Metcalfe County. The Lady Bat Dawgs lost the game 7-5. Clinton County is 8-5 on the year.

Right, Abbi Young made contact during Clinton County’s home game against Metcalfe County. Below, Ella Marlow used both hands to take care of a fly ball in center field.