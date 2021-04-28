Huffaker earns award from WKU

Malachi B. Huffaker, a Senior majoring in Agriculture and Food Science at Western Kentucky University, received the Outstanding Agriculture Business Student Award.

Malachi expects to graduate with summa cum laude honors in May of 2021.

He will be receiving a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with a concentration in Agribusiness.

Malachi is heavily involved in Cru, a campus ministry at WKU. He has accepted a position with Cru for the upcoming year after graduation.

Malachi is the son of Mike and Lorna Huffaker and the grandson of Johnny and Dwanna Cash of Albany.