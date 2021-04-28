Dudley Lee Appleby, 52, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, in McCreary County, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Robert Lee and Sallie May (Dicken) Appleby. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha Renee Jones Appleby of Monticello, Kentucky; children, Nathan (TaShea) Appleby of Monticello, Kentucky, Courtney (Tim) Winchester of Monticello, Kentucky; brother, Dwight Earl Appleby of Monticello, Kentucky; grandchildren, Gabriel Winchester, Michael Winchester, Abel Winchester and Issac Winchester.

The funeral service was private. New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at news-monticello.com.