Neva Nell Thomas Keeton, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at her home on Monday, April 19, 2021.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of L.E. and Kathleen (Needham) Thomas. She was of the Methodist faith, andworked in sales at Bacon’s & Dillards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Keeton, and a sister, Patty Thomas Baker.

She is survived by her children, Patty Keeton (Bob) Schell, David (Kathy) Keeton, Kathleen Keeton (Danny) Oechsli, all of Louisville; grandchildren, Jennifer (Keith) Kannapel, Kasey Keeton, Julie (Mike) Jones, Toby (Emily) Keeton, Brandi (Steve) Kleinhenz, Robert (Jennifer) Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren and several cousins also survive.

The private family funeral was conducted on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Burkesville Cemetery, Burial followed there.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Hosparus Health, Louisville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.