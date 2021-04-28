Earnest Lee Tallent, 65, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Medical Center at Albany.

He was the son of the late William “Bill” Tallent.

He is survived by his wife, Serina Tallent; his mother, Jean B. Tallent; one daughter, Jessica (Kenneth) Gibson; one son, Gary Lee Tallent, all of Albany; one sister, Hazel (Bobby) Russell, of Somerset, Kentucky; one brother, Johnny Richard Tallent, of Jamestown, Tennessee; two grandchildren: Kenneth Lee Gibson and Michael Gibson.

Services were held Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Henson officiating. Burial was in Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangments.