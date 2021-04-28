Clinton Circuit Court session lighter than usual

The monthly term for Clinton Circuit Court was held Thursday, April 8, with Circuit Judge David L. Williams presiding over the court calendar.

The court docket was lighter than usual, possibly due in part to a high number of grand jury true bills returned in open court during the monthly session.

No actual sentencing nor trial dates in cases were scheduled during this term.

The following are cases in which some type of formal rulings were made or resolutions reached.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Daniel Moreland, charged with sexual abuse 1st degree, rape 1st degree (victim under 12), and unlawful transaction with a minor, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During motion hour in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jimmy Smith, charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (meth) and possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation an revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Angela Rena Riddle, charged with 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, persistent felony offender, e tal., the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Angela R. Rains, charged with tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and 2nd degree persistent felony offender, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Travis C. Flowers, charged with theft by unlawful taking (two counts), the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Christy Renee Chrisly, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense and marijuana 1st offense, the defendant acknowledged having violated terms and conditions of probation and the court revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During motion hour, motion to revoke bond, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Justin Joe Daley, charged with receiving stolen property, arson 2nd degree, obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and persistent felony offender first degree, the Court sustained the motion to revoke bond and issued a warrant of arrest.

* During motion hour, motion for shock probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Amber D. Maloy, charged with tampering with physical evidence, controlled substance not in original container, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense and persistent felony offender first degree, the court overruled the motion for shock probation.

* During a review, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Sierra Piercy, originally charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the court noted the defendant has been accepted into the Clinton County Drug Court Program and was released from incarceration.

* During a review, in the case of Commonwealth vs. William Allen Sheckles, charged with flagrant nonsupport, the court noted the defendant has been accepted into the Clinton County Drug Court program and was released from incarceration.

Some other cases were continued for pretrial conferences, reviews or other reasons during the April court session.