Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Coach Nelson steps down

Word came last week that Ansley Stalcup Nelson, after a brief two-year run at the helm of our Clinton County Lady Bulldogs basketball team, has decided to step down.

I’ll have to say that working with Ansley has been pure pleasure for the past two years.

I’ve sat to her immediate left and watched her not only learn the finer points of the game and how to instruct the young girls she was charged with leading, but how to get the most out of those young girls, as well as how to get the most out of the assistant coaches she chose to work alongside her.

In just her second year, Ansley transformed the team from a 4-26 mark in her first season, to a winning record of 12-8 last season, and just six points from taking the team to the All “A” Classic state championship.

With a young family in tow – a still young marriage and a new baby seated behind her every night in the gym, she has decided it simply wasn’t the right time for her to take on the huge responsibility, and the time involved with working as a head coach.

Of course there were other factors involved in her decision as well, and with any coach sitting in that position, she had a huge number of fans – this one included – and, of course, a few detractors as well – mostly those who rather than work for the good of the program, would rather work to see it benefit them and theirs.

Nuff said about that.

Thanks Ansley for your efforts, your dedication to our young Lady Bulldogs and your love of the blue and white and the program all around.

Your efforts to make the program a better one for the girls wearing the uniform and your teaching of the teamwork concept will forever be appreciated – at least by this fan, and I’m sure by a host of others who have looked favorably upon what you were doing.

Most of all – thanks for your friendship – you and your family can sit at my family’s table anytime.

Al’s Derby 2021 bets put some jingle in the pocket

So, if you followed last week’s Kentucky Derby “Al’s betting picks” and dropped a little bet on the 147th Run for the Roses, you would have done okay – just okay, but you left with a little jingle in your pockets.

If you’ll recall, my picks were to place bets on Soup and Sandwich, Essential Quality and Medina Spirit.

We almost did even better than we did, with Essential Quality running just barely outside of the money in fourth place, missing a Show payoff by just a few inches.

I won’t talk much about my Soup and Sandwich pick, except to say thank goodness for Bourbonic, which kept that pick from being last.

Now, for the good news – you would have taken your ticket on Medina Spirit back to the window for a payout of 12-1 odds, meaning you’d have been handed $24 back through the window.

With a $6 bet on the day, you’re coming back with an $18 profit payout.

I’ll take that on any trip to the track.

I’ll admit I did drop down a little more than $2, but I did bet on exactly those three horses, so yes, I came home from the Derby gathering with a little more jingle in my front pocket.

There was one additional friends pot that we drew out, and that pick – Midnight Bourbon – was a bust as well with a 10th place run.

Even better than the winning afternoon, the day was spent among friends, most who had been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and all who had a good time.

It was good to have some form of normalcy for a 2021 Kentucky Derby gathering.