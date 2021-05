Though a week is far too short to show appreciation to the incredible work they do every day. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) would like to recognize their nurses for National Nurses Week, May 6th-12th.

Clinton County Health Department Nurses are pictured above, left to right: Vicky Albertson, LHN/Health and Wellness Outreach; Donna Parrish, Nurse Supervisor; Freda Doss, LHN/HANDS