, 58, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky. He attended Church of the Lord Jesus Christ and worked in manufacturing for Sherwin-Williams.

He was preceded in death by his father, James W. “Sweetnin” Norris.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Pace Norris, of Burkesville, Kentucky; his daughters, Chelsie Simmone Anderson-Norris of Louisville, Kentucky, Jordan Elizabeth Ezekiam, of Toronto, Canada; his sister, Sherrell Norris, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; special cousin/brother, Gene Norris of Jacksonville, Florida; a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral service was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Corbin, Sister Sandra Pace, and Bro. Billy Maxey officiating.

Burial was in the Davis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

James David Norris