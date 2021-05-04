Berchie May Collins

Berchie Mae Collins, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville.

She was the daughter of the late Hoy and Ermon Stockton Booher.

She is survived by a half-sister, Linda Wells; a half-brother, Eddie Booher, both of New Castl, Indiana. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Bernard and Bro. Devon Guy officiating. Burial was in Five Springs Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was charge of arrangements.