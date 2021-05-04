Annie Fay Bridgeman

Annie Faye Bridgeman, 26, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

She was the daughter of Pamela Ann York Crabtree and the late Bobby Mitchell Bridgeman.

She was a 2013 graduate of Clinton County High School and worked at Tyson Foods in Clinton County.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clint Bridgeman; her maternal grandmother, Ann York; her paternal grandparents, Bobby Lee Bridgeman and Leta Faye Bridgeman.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell Stearns, of Albany, Kentucky; her mother, Pamela Ann Crabtree and step-father; John Crabtree of Monticello, Kentucky; two children; Bryson and Nevaeh Stearns of Albany; a brother; Cody Owens of Albany, Kentucky; a sister; Aimee (Eric) McLendon of Union City, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Albany United Nazarene Church.

Somerset Undertaking Company was in charge of the arrangements.