, 87, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Peytonsburg, Kentucky, the son of Robert Andrew “Drude” and Sally Bernice Neeley Watson.

He was of Church of Christ faith and a member of the Waterview congregation. He was a layout operator for AT&T and Western Electric for 31 years, member of Local 1504 United Electrical Workers, a Kentucky Colonel, and a five time World Champion Coon Hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Ree Watson; his sister and brother-in-law, Janice Nell and Wayne Key; and the mother of his children, Glyn Ola Fishburn Watson.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Spears Dyer Watson, of Burkesville, Kentucky; his children, David Wayne (Kathy) Watson of Butler, Tennessee, Vickie Jane (Jerry) Hubbard of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kimberly Jean Watson (Thomas Kennard) of Jay, Florida, Darla Jo (Bill) Curtis of Burkesville, Kentucky; step-sons, Donnie Carl (Charlene) Spears of Louisville, Kentucky, Ricky Wayne (Darlin) Dyer, of Burkesville, Kentucky, James Walter (Tammy) Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating.

Burial was in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to We Care or any local Church of Christ in memory of Mr. Jack Watson. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Jack Neeley Watson