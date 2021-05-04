Danny L. Russell, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Clinton County Care and Rehab Center.

He was the son of the late Glenn and Aileen Duvall Russell and was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Leon Russell, Jr.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Russell; four daughters, Lisa (John) Witherspoon, J.J. Russell, Connie Russell, and Tina (Shane) Stockton, all of Albany; two sons, Glenn Lee (Pamela) Russell, and Mark (Patricia) Russell, of Albany; three sisters, Rosalind Tuck, Albany, Doris Robinson, of Illinois, and Betty Jo (Lonnie) Moreland, Albany; two brothers, Johnny (Penny) Russell, and George Russell, Albany; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huffaker and Bro. Brian Tarter officiating. Burial was in Craig Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was charge of arrangements.

Barbara Lynn Dishman Terry, 54, a resident of Whitley City, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Archie and Georgia Seward Dishman. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard Staples and Leon Bowers.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Terry; her children, Seth (Tericca) Neal of Monticello, Kentucky and Teresa (Kris) Bryant of Texas; her siblings, Laura Flor, Larry Bowers, Lesley Bowers, Robin Bowers, Helen Bowers and Lonnie Staples; two grandchildren, Wesley Neal and Michael Neal.

Services were held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Whitley City, Kentucky, with Bro. Tom Abbott officiating. Burial was in the Dishman Cemetery in Wayne County.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.