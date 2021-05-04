Danny L. Russell, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Clinton County Care and Rehab Center.

He was the son of the late Glenn and Aileen Duvall Russell and was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Leon Russell, Jr.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Russell; four daughters, Lisa (John) Witherspoon, J.J. Russell, Connie Russell, and Tina (Shane) Stockton, all of Albany; two sons, Glenn Lee (Pamela) Russell, and Mark (Patricia) Russell, of Albany; three sisters, Rosalind Tuck, Albany, Doris Robinson, of Illinois, and Betty Jo (Lonnie) Moreland, Albany; two brothers, Johnny (Penny) Russell, and George Russell, Albany; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huffaker and Bro. Brian Tarter officiating. Burial was in Craig Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was charge of arrangements.