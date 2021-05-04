James Earl Brumley, Jr., 58, of Coon Trail Road in Albany, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was the son of, James Earl Brumley and Mary Lee Neal Brumley.

He is the father of Jason Brumley, Jamie Brumley, Kendra Hamilton, all of Wisconsin; Rodney Brumley of Indiana, Tristan James Daniel Brumley and Zackoury Nathaniel Brumley.

He was the brother of Earl Brumley, Tim Neal, David Neal, the late Darrell Brumley, the late Danny Neal, the late Jason Neal, Clara Brumley, Lillie Brumley, Rebecca Hensley, Rita Brumley, Phyllis Guffey and Sharon Neal.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Burchett officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.