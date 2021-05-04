, 64, of Albany, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland-Jean Waddle Care Center, Somerset.

She was the daughter of the late Bill and Dorothy Stearns.

She is survived by a special friend, Jim Hubbard; one daughter, Paula Johnson, of Russell Springs, Kentucky; one son, Jamie Stearns, of Burkesville, Kentucky; two brothers, James Stearns, of Albany and Billy Joe Stearns, of Louisville, Kentucky; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Joseph Henson officiating. Burial was in Hopkins Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was charge of arrangements.

Lera Sue Stearns Johnson