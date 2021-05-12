Kindergarten graduation ceremonies slated for May 17-20

The Clinton County Early Childhood Center will host the 13th Annual Kindergarten Commencement exercises over a four day period, covering three total days next week at the ECC facility.

The graduation program will be staggered by classes, as well as a day for youngsters who were in virtual learning. Commencement dates will be Tuesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 20, and begin on Monday, May 17, with a drive-through ceremony for students participating in virtual learning.

There are some 120 kindergarten students listed in the 13th annual Commencement program in seven classes.

Kindergarten teachers this year are Tammy Cook, Renee Gray, Tiffany Norris, Rachel Collins, Cindy Brown, Patricia Riddle and Lisa Smith.

The program each evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and include a slide show of ECC graduates, welcome, invocation, pledge of allegiance, vocal performances and conferring of diplomas.

Welcome addresses on May 18 and 20 will be given by Kyra Bagwell, Paislee Longwell and Noah Stonecipher. Invocation will be given by Scarlett Roberts, Grayson McWhorter and Caden Harlan.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be delivered on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. by Zayden Tallent and Sierra Schurkamp; May 20 at 5:30 p.m. by Rylee Guffey and Kenli Thrasher and at 7:30 p.m. by Lelan Gibson, Lakeen Thacker and DC Stockton.

Vocal performances by ECC graduates will include “I’m a Little Graduate” and “A, B, C, You Later.”

The conferring of diplomas will be by Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson. Sheldon Harlan is the Principal at the Early Childhood Center.

The public is invited to attend any or all of the graduation ceremonies.

Congratulations to all the kindergarten graduates, parents and families as they prepare for their next step into education and best of luck to all.