, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 4, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Leo Stinson and the late Bessie Stinson Savage.

He is survived by his wife, Jewell Stinson; two daughters, Tammy Gibson and Pamela Smith, both of Albany; a sister, Kathy Duvall of Albany; seven grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, and Ryan Gibson, Nicole, Keely, Alex, and Dylan Smith; several great-grandchildren .

Services were held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Luther Dishman officiating. Burial was in Irwin Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Tony Stinson