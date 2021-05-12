Talmage C. Cantrell, 84, of Venice, Florida, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.

He was the son of the late Talmage and Viebie Catron Cantrell and was also preceded in death by a sister ,Dorothy.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea, and was a retired Vice President of Auditing for Bank of America.

He is survived by his wife, Sookie Cantrell; a daughter, Cindy; a son, Frank Cantrell; and stepsons, John Messiha and Danny Kim; stepdaughters Nancy Messiha and Jennifer Kim. He also is survived by several grandchildren and three brothers, Roy, Donald, and Tim Cantrell.

The family chose cremation and a graveside memorial service will be held at the gravesite at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.