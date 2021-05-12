Zelpha “Josephine” Shreeves, 87, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Summers Pointe in Winchester, Indiana.

She was born in Albany, to the late Willie and Bertha Jones.

Survivors include her husband, Cecil Shreeves; two children, Linda (Bud) Charlene Bell, Albany, and Ivan Shreeves, Union City, Ohio; grandsons, Christopher (Krystle) Bell, of Albany, and Noah Shreeves, Albany; great-grandsons, Zander and Zayden Bell; siblings Verna Higgins, Winter Haven, Florida, Glen (Cathy) Jones of Albany; a brother-in-law Rodney (Star) Jenkinson, Union City, Indiana; sisters-in-law Wanda (Tom) Petry, Greenville, Ohio, and Faye (Joe) Stockton, Arcanum, Ohio. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Burchett, and husband, Arnold Burchett, a daughter, Teresa Burchett of Indiana and a brother-in-law Terrell Higgins.

Services were held on Monday, April 26, 2021., at 1:00 at Reichard Funeral home in Union City, Indiana. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.