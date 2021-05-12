Donald Hicks Stockton, 86, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was the son of J.O. and Delphia White Stockton. He was of the Methodist faith and was a bus driver for the Clinton County Board of Education.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, George Homer Stockton, sister, Letha Burch, special friend, Ruth Upchurch, nephew, Rickey Dennis.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Rose (Steve) Young of Albany, Kentucky, Doug (Patricia) Stockton of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Rosemary Dennis and MacArthur Stockton, both of of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Matthew Young, Tyler Young; great-granddaughter, Macy Young, special nephews, David (Brenda) Guffey, Jesse (Michelle) Stockton, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky. Bro. Greg Wells officiated. Burial followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.