Phillip David Holman, Sr., 68, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at The Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky.

He was the son of Robert Hoy and Lilly Hazel Whitley Holman. He was a Christian, of Apostolic faith. He was a master electrician and a business owner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second mother, Mrs. Opal Whitley Groce, and his sister, Linda Glee Holman.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Joy Scheckles Holman of Burkesville, Kentucky; his children, Phillip David Holman II, William Jamison Holman, Samuel Clay Holman, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; a brother, Richard Steve (Linda) Holman of Monterey, Virginia; his grandchildren, Jessica Ann Holman, James Allen Holman, Robert Lee Holman, Avery Indika Joy Holman and Samuel Casey David Holman.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Vibbert officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.