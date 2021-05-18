Priscilla Ann Franklin Thacker

, 68, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Homer and Oleda Collins Franklin. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She worked at Ann Rachelle factory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anita Buster, and a grandson, Elijah Thomas Thacker.

She is survived by her husband, Junior Thacker of Albany, Kentucky; a son, Thomas (Jennifer) Thacker of Monroe, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Brown of Albany, Kentucky, Sharon Schackow of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Rebecca Troxell of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Marissa Thacker, Ben Thacker; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating.

Burial followed in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at campbell-new.com.

