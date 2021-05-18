, 77, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born in the Howards Bottom Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Ralph Miller and Geneva Melton Parrish.

He was of Christian faith, a former member of Parrish Chapel United Methodist Church and a current member of the Highland Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was the first girls’basketball coach for Cumberland County, worked as a teacher beginning at Marrowbone and finishing at Cumberland County High School, worked at Lusada’s Florist, was a licensed disc jockey and worked at WKYR radio, served eight years on the Burkesville City Council, was a member of The Gideons International, member of the Retired Teachers Association, and began his career at Norris-New Funeral Home for 32 years and was a licensed Funeral Director at his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Craft Parrish; his daughters, Monica Amelia (Scott) Landers of Louisville, Kentucky, Valerie Victoria (Bro. Terry) Shelley of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Parker James Shelley, Karma Shelley and Nicole Shelley, a host of cousins and many friends.

The funeral was held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to The American Cancer Society or The American Diabetes Association in his memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Phillip R. Parrish