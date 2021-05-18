Vincent E. Taylor, 87, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on April 27, 2021.

He was born on October 10, 1933 in Franklin, Ohio, the son of the late Virgil E. and Dorothy J. Lindsey Taylor.

He was of Church of Christ faith and was a former employee of the Middletown Works Machine Shop.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Myrna I. Smallwood Taylor and his son, Gregory K. Taylor.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and many friends, fellow worshipers in the Church of Christ, and colleagues from the Middletown Works Machine Shop.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.