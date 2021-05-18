, 41, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at The Medical Center Albany.

He was the son of the late Agnal Slone.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Slone; one daughter, Makayla Slone,; two sons, Justin and Nicholas Slone; his mother, Vernice Slone; one sister, Emma K. Slone; two brothers, Shane (Heather) Slone, of Albany, and Mickie Slone, of Arkansas.

Graveside services were held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Hill Cemetery with Bro. Nick Sparks and Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Scott Slone